Industrialist Rajinder Gupta likely to be AAP’s candidate for Punjab Rajya Sabha bypoll

CHANDIGARH: Industrialist Rajinder Gupta is likely to be the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab in the upcoming bypoll of the upper house of Parliament, scheduled for 24 October.
Sources said that Gupta has resigned from his current positions and is expected to be the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll.
The decision to field a Punjabi face was taken to avoid any narrative of Delhi leadership dominating the state, as there was initially speculation that one of the top leaders of the ruling party might go to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The party currently has 93 MLAs in the 117-member state assembly.
Considering that the AAP has an overwhelming majority with 93 seats in the assembly, and the winning candidate needs just 60 votes, Gupta’s victory is certain in the event of an election, though indications are that the state will follow its long-standing convention of sending Rajya Sabha MPs unopposed.
Gupta, chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, resigned as the Vice Chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board, as well as Chairperson of the Sri Kali Devi Advisory Committee, yesterday and is expected to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat in the coming week.
In 2022, Gupta was appointed Vice Chairman of the Planning Board, and in August last year, he was appointed Chairperson of the advisory committee of the temple in Patiala.
He previously served as Vice Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Board during both the Congress and SAD-BJP governments and has continued to enjoy the stature of a cabinet minister.
The upper house seat fell vacant following the resignation of Sanjeev Arora on 1 July this year, after he won the Ludhiana (West) bypoll with a margin of over 10,000 votes and was appointed Industries and NRI Affairs Minister in the Mann Cabinet. The assembly by-election was necessitated after the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi.
Sources said that the ruling party was keen on sending an industrialist to the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, party supremo and former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had met Kamal Oswal, honcho of Nahar Group of Companies, which had led to speculation that he would be the next AAP Rajya Sabha member. However, sources later indicated that Oswal had declined the offer.
It is learnt that opposition parties had previously speculated that Kejriwal might go to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab following the party’s setback in the Delhi Assembly elections. However, Kejriwal later clarified that he was not interested in securing a Rajya Sabha berth.
Presently, AAP has six members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. These are Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Balbir Singh Seechewal, Harbhajan Singh, and Ashok Mittal.