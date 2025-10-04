Industrialist Rajinder Gupta likely to be AAP’s candidate for Punjab Rajya Sabha bypoll

CHANDIGARH: Industrialist Rajinder Gupta is likely to be the Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab in the upcoming bypoll of the upper house of Parliament, scheduled for 24 October.

Sources said that Gupta has resigned from his current positions and is expected to be the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll.

The decision to field a Punjabi face was taken to avoid any narrative of Delhi leadership dominating the state, as there was initially speculation that one of the top leaders of the ruling party might go to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The party currently has 93 MLAs in the 117-member state assembly.

Considering that the AAP has an overwhelming majority with 93 seats in the assembly, and the winning candidate needs just 60 votes, Gupta’s victory is certain in the event of an election, though indications are that the state will follow its long-standing convention of sending Rajya Sabha MPs unopposed.

Gupta, chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, resigned as the Vice Chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board, as well as Chairperson of the Sri Kali Devi Advisory Committee, yesterday and is expected to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat in the coming week.