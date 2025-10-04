‘Innovation, not cronyism’: Rahul showers praises on Indian auto companies

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Colombia, praised the global success of Indian two-wheeler companies while criticising “crony capitalism” and what he called a “wholesale attack on democracy” in India.
On social media platform X, Gandhi shared a photo of himself in front of a Bajaj Pulsar and wrote, “Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS doing so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job.” The post was a thinly veiled critique of political patronage benefitting a few corporations in India.
At a seminar in EIA University in Medellin, Gandhi claimed, “Three or four businesses taking over the whole economy, having a direct relationship with the Prime Minister, is rampant in India.” He alleged “huge amounts of corruption at a centralised level” and warned that such practices pose risks to India’s economic and democratic system.
Referring to the Indian challenges, he said, “Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions — some 16-17 different languages, different religions... So, allowing these different traditions to thrive, and giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system.”
Gandhi also highlighted India’s philosophical and spiritual traditions as a global strength, stating that the country has profound ideas that remain relevant in today’s world.
Some of his remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP. Senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused him of defaming India on foreign soil.
India has a complex system
Contrasting India’s democratic ethos with China’s authoritarian model, Gandhi said, “India has a much more complex system compared to China... Our design will just not accept suppression.” He added that India’s diversity requires space for free expression.