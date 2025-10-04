‘Innovation, not cronyism’: Rahul showers praises on Indian auto companies

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Colombia, praised the global success of Indian two-wheeler companies while criticising “crony capitalism” and what he called a “wholesale attack on democracy” in India.

On social media platform X, Gandhi shared a photo of himself in front of a Bajaj Pulsar and wrote, “Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS doing so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job.” The post was a thinly veiled critique of political patronage benefitting a few corporations in India.

At a seminar in EIA University in Medellin, Gandhi claimed, “Three or four businesses taking over the whole economy, having a direct relationship with the Prime Minister, is rampant in India.” He alleged “huge amounts of corruption at a centralised level” and warned that such practices pose risks to India’s economic and democratic system.

Referring to the Indian challenges, he said, “Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions — some 16-17 different languages, different religions... So, allowing these different traditions to thrive, and giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system.”