NDA urges Election Commission to hold Bihar assembly polls in single phase

Patna: The BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has suggested to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar be conducted in a single phase. Several other parties have also advocated that the polls should not be stretched beyond two phases.

After attending a meeting convened by the ECI, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Patna, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said, “Our party has suggested that the assembly elections should be held in single phase.”

Kushwaha added that his party has urged the ECI to announce the election schedule soon after the Chhath festival so that voters coming from outside the state could cast their votes. “A number of voters come to the state during Chhath festival,” he said.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said that his party has recommended holding the election in one or two phases. “Our party has suggested that the officials must identify women turning up at polling booths in burqa,” he added.

The BJP also demanded that the ECI direct central para-armed police forces to conduct flag marches in villages inhabited by Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to instil a sense of confidence among voters.