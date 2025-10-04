New toll rules from Nov 15: Cash users without FASTag to pay twice the fee

NEW DELHI: From November 15, vehicles without a valid FASTag will have to pay double the toll fee if they choose to pay in cash, while those opting for UPI payments will be charged 1.25 times the regular user fee.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, introducing differential charges for non-FASTag users based on their mode of payment. The move aims to promote digital transactions and reduce cash usage at toll plazas.

“In a significant step to incentivize digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at user fee plazas on National Highways for non-FASTag users, the Government of India has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Under the new rule, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee if the payment is made in cash,” said a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.

If a user without a functional FASTag opts to pay the fee through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), they will be charged only 1.25 times the applicable user fee for their vehicle category.

For example, if a vehicle needs to pay a user fee of Rs 100 through a valid FASTag, the fee will be Rs 200 if paid in cash and Rs 125 if paid via UPI. “This amendment aims to strengthen the fee collection process, enhance transparency in toll collection, and promote ease of commuting for National Highway users. This notification will come into effect from November 15, 2025,” ministry officials said.