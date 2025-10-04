New toll rules from Nov 15: Cash users without FASTag to pay twice the fee

NEW DELHI: From November 15, vehicles without a valid FASTag will have to pay double the toll fee if they choose to pay in cash, while those opting for UPI payments will be charged 1.25 times the regular user fee.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, introducing differential charges for non-FASTag users based on their mode of payment. The move aims to promote digital transactions and reduce cash usage at toll plazas.
“In a significant step to incentivize digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at user fee plazas on National Highways for non-FASTag users, the Government of India has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Under the new rule, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee if the payment is made in cash,” said a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday.
If a user without a functional FASTag opts to pay the fee through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), they will be charged only 1.25 times the applicable user fee for their vehicle category.
For example, if a vehicle needs to pay a user fee of Rs 100 through a valid FASTag, the fee will be Rs 200 if paid in cash and Rs 125 if paid via UPI. “This amendment aims to strengthen the fee collection process, enhance transparency in toll collection, and promote ease of commuting for National Highway users. This notification will come into effect from November 15, 2025,” ministry officials said.
The initiative builds on the success of FASTag, which has already automated toll collection across most National Highways, significantly reducing waiting times and congestion. According to officials, the UPI option will offer a convenient alternative for occasional highway users who may not have a FASTag or face temporary technical issues with their tags.
“The latest amendment to the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 reflects the Government of India’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient toll collection and reducing congestion at toll plazas. The revised rules will encourage the adoption of digital payments, enhance transparency in toll operations, and improve the overall user experience on National Highways,” officials added.
With a penetration rate of around 98 percent and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country. In another transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, the ministry introduced an annual FASTag pass in August for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.
Providing a seamless and economical travel option to National Highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need for frequent recharges through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one-year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings. The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through the Rajmarg Yatra App or NHAI website.
The FASTag Annual Pass facility is valid at about 1,150 toll plazas on National Highways and National Expressways.
At present, user fees are collected for approximately 45,000 km of National Highways and Expressways. There are about 1,200 toll plazas, which are maintained either by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or concessionaires.
Since February 2021, FASTag has been mandatory for payment of user fees at National Highway toll plazas, with a provision for a 100 percent penalty for cash or non-FASTag payments.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is entrusted with the maintenance and management of about 70,000 km of National Highways, out of the total network of 1,50,000 km. Additionally, NHAI is mandated to collect user fees (tolls) on these highways in accordance with the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.