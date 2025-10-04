‘No provisions’: Pilots can’t be in AI Ahmedabad crash probe committee

Capt Anil Rao, General Secretary of ALPA India, told this newspaper, “The DG made it known to us during the meeting that he had limitations in including outside bodies that are not part of the Government of India. This is as per the AIIB Act. Moreover, this is an ongoing investigation.”

“The AAIB promised that they will do everything to ensure that when the Act is amended, they will have a provision where outside experts can be involved officially.”

The DG also promised to have quarterly meetings where a road map would be drawn for aviation safety and further investigation will involve ALPA India directly or their nominee, Rao added.

The final choice on whether the SMEs can be involved in a particular accident probe would be the absolute right of the lead investigator, the General Secretary stressed.

In an official release on Thursday, ALPA INDIA was optimistic that members of the body would be made a part of the investigation into the crash.

Meetings for aviation safety

