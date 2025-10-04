‘No provisions’: Pilots can’t be in AI Ahmedabad crash probe committee

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has informed a leading pilot body, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA INDIA), that it would not be possible to include pilots in the ongoing final probe into the AI 171 crash at Ahmedabad. In its present form, the AAIB Act does not have any such provision, the association has been told.
The June 12 Boeing Dreamliner crash had left 260 people dead and the preliminary report has been released. Investigations are underway in connection with the final report. Various pilot bodies had blamed the preliminary report which pointed to human error and demanded that Subject Matter Experts (pilots with expertise) be included in the investigation process.
AAIB Director General, Yugandhar held a meeting at the DGCA office with the managing committee of ALPA, a Bengaluru-headquartered body with 1,000-plus pilots in India and abroad under its fold.
Capt Anil Rao, General Secretary of ALPA India, told this newspaper, “The DG made it known to us during the meeting that he had limitations in including outside bodies that are not part of the Government of India. This is as per the AIIB Act. Moreover, this is an ongoing investigation.”
“The AAIB promised that they will do everything to ensure that when the Act is amended, they will have a provision where outside experts can be involved officially.”
The DG also promised to have quarterly meetings where a road map would be drawn for aviation safety and further investigation will involve ALPA India directly or their nominee, Rao added.
The final choice on whether the SMEs can be involved in a particular accident probe would be the absolute right of the lead investigator, the General Secretary stressed.
In an official release on Thursday, ALPA INDIA was optimistic that members of the body would be made a part of the investigation into the crash.
