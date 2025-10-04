'Nothing to talk about with Naxals, they must lay down arms', Shah reiterates March 2026 deadline

Notably, anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023. Security forces have gunned down over 450 Naxalites in a string of encounters, mostly centred in the Bastar region, since January last year.

"Some people have called for talks (with Naxals). Let me make it clear again that both the Chhattisgarh and Central governments are committed to development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas. What is there to talk about? A lucrative surrender-and-rehabilitation policy has been put in place. Come forward and lay down your weapons," Shah said.

"Some people in Delhi used to spread misinformation for years that the birth of Naxalism was for the fight for development. But I have come to tell my tribal brothers that the entire Bastar has been deprived of development. The root cause of this is Naxalism," he said.

Today, electricity, drinking water, roads, toilets in homes, health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh and 5 kg free rice have reached every village in India but Bastar has been deprived of such development, Shah said.

"The Chhattisgarh government has made the best surrender policy in the country. More than 500 people have surrendered in a single month. Everyone should surrender. As soon as a village becomes Naxalite-free, the state government will give it Rs 1 crore for development. Naxalism will not benefit anyone," he said.

"Narendra Modi govt has given more than Rs 4 lakh crore to Chhattisgarh for development works in 10 years. On behalf of the PM, I want to assure you that after March 31, 2026, Naxalites will not be able to stop your development. They will not be able to stop your rights," he said.