Party’s response on EC final voter list soon: Chakravarty

NEW DELHI: Days after the Election Commission of India (EC) published the final voter list in poll-bound Bihar, Congress said that it will soon issue a detailed feedback as it involves an arduous effort to download over 90,000 PDFs of the list.

Praveen Chakravarty, chairman, AICC Data Analytics Department told this newspaper that the party will issue its response this week as its data analytics department and EAGLE, the committee set up to monitor polls, have been rigorously working on the data.

“It involves rigorous effort as the final voter list is available in PDF format for download, but it is provided as scanned images instead of machine-readable digital text. It runs into more than 90,000 pages. We have downloaded the PDFs and the rest of the work needs to be done,” he said.