Police attach property worth Rs 2 crores belonging to TRF founder Sajjad Gul in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday attached property worth Rs Two crores of the Sajjad Gul, the founder of the militant group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), an offshoot of Lashker-e Toiba, blamed for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.

A police spokesman said police attached a three-storey residential house constructed over 15 marlas of land (Survey No. 43 min, Estate Khushipora), located at Rose Avenue, HMT.

The property, valued at approximately Rs 2 Crore, stands recorded in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, S/o Khawja Anwar Sheikh, father of designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul as per revenue records and verification from Tehsildar Central, Shalteng, Srinagar.

The police spokesman said the attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 235/2022 under sections 13, 38, 20 UAPA and 2/3 EIMCO Act, registered at Police Station Parimpora.