Police attach property worth Rs 2 crores belonging to TRF founder Sajjad Gul in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday attached property worth Rs Two crores of the Sajjad Gul, the founder of the militant group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), an offshoot of Lashker-e Toiba, blamed for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.
A police spokesman said police attached a three-storey residential house constructed over 15 marlas of land (Survey No. 43 min, Estate Khushipora), located at Rose Avenue, HMT.
The property, valued at approximately Rs 2 Crore, stands recorded in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, S/o Khawja Anwar Sheikh, father of designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul as per revenue records and verification from Tehsildar Central, Shalteng, Srinagar.
The police spokesman said the attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 235/2022 under sections 13, 38, 20 UAPA and 2/3 EIMCO Act, registered at Police Station Parimpora.
"The proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), empowering authorities to attach properties used or intended to be used for terrorist activities," he said.
The action was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate. The police spokesman said that though the property is registered in the name of the militant's father, the investigation has revealed that Sajad Gul is an active stakeholder.
"Sajad has been involved in facilitating terrorism, running anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the Government through various online and social media platforms," he said.
According to police, the attachment forms part of the ongoing strategy of Srinagar Police to disrupt the financial, logistical, and operational networks of terrorism, including their cross-border sponsors and sympathisers.
"The action sends a clear message that individuals or entities aiding terrorism will face strict legal consequences, including the forfeiture of illegally acquired assets," police added.
The TRF came into being after Article 370 abrogation. According to police it has been involved in many militant attacks including April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.