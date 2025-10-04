Rajasthan bans 19 medicines by Kayson Pharma after death of two children

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has banned all 19 medicines manufactured by Jaipur-based Kayson Pharma after two children died and several others, including a doctor, fell ill following cough syrup consumption. An advisory has also been issued against giving such syrups to children under two years of age, while the Drug Controller of India released a nationwide advisory.

Health Secretary Gayatri Rathore said the purchase and supply of medicines used for treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) will now be tightly regulated, with doctors advised to prescribe safer alternatives for common cough cases.

Kayson Pharma produces cough syrups and 18 other drugs, including Folic Acid Oral Syrup, Agisphar-500, Maclinos, Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets, and Gloup-SF, many distributed under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme.

In a related move, state Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma was suspended after being accused of shielding companies making counterfeit medicines and allegedly manipulating data on fake drugs. The suspension was issued by Joint Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Nisha Meena, within hours of the revelations.

Amid growing public concern, State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar insisted that the recent deaths were not caused by cough syrup available in the state, citing a committee report. He announced a second probe but walked out of a press conference when pressed on the Centre’s nationwide ban, sparking further controversy.

Meanwhile, in Bharatpur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, an elderly woman and her grandson fell ill after consuming government-supplied cough syrup. The woman’s condition worsened after additional doses, and she remains under treatment at a local hospital.

The state remains tense as the deaths of two children and multiple cases of illness linked to cough syrup raise serious questions about drug safety and government accountability.