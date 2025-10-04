Ramdas Kadam’s claims on Bal Thackeray’s death triggers political storm; Uddhav aid to move court

The controversy began at the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Thursday, where Kadam alleged that Bal Thackeray’s body was kept inside Matoshree, the family residence in Bandra, for two days before his death was formally announced on November 17, 2012.

“When did Shiv Sena pramukh really die? Why was his body kept at Matoshree for two days?” Kadam asked, recalling that he himself had stayed at the residence for days when the Sena chief was seriously ill.

He went further on Friday, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of “torturing” the body of his father by taking fingerprints and palm impressions after his death. “I told Uddhav ji to take impressions of his feet, but he said he had already taken palm impressions. What was the purpose of this? Let there be a narco test on me and Uddhav ji so the truth comes out,” Kadam declared.

Kadam also claimed that no one was allowed to enter the room where Bal Thackeray was kept in his final hours.

The remarks triggered outrage in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Party MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Uddhav, hit back sharply, saying Kadam’s words amounted to “betrayal” of Balasaheb Thackeray himself. Parab’s announcement of a defamation case signaled the faction’s intent to hit back legally as well as politically.