Ramdas Kadam’s claims on Bal Thackeray’s death triggers political storm; Uddhav aid to move court

A bitter row has erupted in Maharashtra politics over sensational claims made by former minister Ramdas Kadam about the death of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, with Uddhav Thackeray’s faction dismissing them as “fake” and preparing for legal action, even as allies of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP rallied behind Kadam.
On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Anil Parab said he would file a defamation case against Kadam for his “baseless and insulting” remarks about Bal Thackeray’s final days in November 2012. Any damages awarded from the case, he said, would be donated to farmers hit by floods.
Parab also challenged Kadam to undergo a narco analysis test, and in a counter attack demanded a fresh inquiry into the death of Kadam’s wife in 1993, which he alleged had been “mysteriously closed.”
The controversy began at the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Thursday, where Kadam alleged that Bal Thackeray’s body was kept inside Matoshree, the family residence in Bandra, for two days before his death was formally announced on November 17, 2012.
“When did Shiv Sena pramukh really die? Why was his body kept at Matoshree for two days?” Kadam asked, recalling that he himself had stayed at the residence for days when the Sena chief was seriously ill.
He went further on Friday, accusing Uddhav Thackeray of “torturing” the body of his father by taking fingerprints and palm impressions after his death. “I told Uddhav ji to take impressions of his feet, but he said he had already taken palm impressions. What was the purpose of this? Let there be a narco test on me and Uddhav ji so the truth comes out,” Kadam declared.
Kadam also claimed that no one was allowed to enter the room where Bal Thackeray was kept in his final hours.
The remarks triggered outrage in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Party MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Uddhav, hit back sharply, saying Kadam’s words amounted to “betrayal” of Balasaheb Thackeray himself. Parab’s announcement of a defamation case signaled the faction’s intent to hit back legally as well as politically.
But Kadam’s claims were quickly echoed by leaders in the ruling coalition. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, a member of the Shinde camp, said the allegations were “not false.” Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said preparations for Bal Thackeray’s last rites had begun two days before the official announcement of his death.
“I was at Matoshree. Former MP Vinayak Raut had started making the arrangements. The Police Commissioner asked about what had happened, and then Diwakar Raote removed the arrangements. Everyone knows the truth. We don’t want to say more because it would give pain to Balasaheb’s soul,” Shirsat said.
From the BJP side, state cabinet minister Nitesh Rane, son of former chief minister Narayan Rane, also supported Kadam’s account. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had prevented his father from meeting the Sena supremo in his last days.
“Someone was supposed to come from Switzerland and the declaration was delayed till a few papers were signed,” Nitesh Rane claimed, demanding that Uddhav break his silence. “The longer he stays quiet, the more he will be certifying our information,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)