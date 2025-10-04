Three children go missing every day in Uttarakhand, raising concerns over child safety

DEHRADUN: A deeply alarming trend of missing children continues to plague the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, casting a dark shadow over its image as a peaceful haven.
Despite intensified police vigilance, awareness campaigns, and frequent checkpoints, official data reveals a staggering and deeply concerning rate of disappearances.
According to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the fiscal year 2023-24, an average of three children went missing in Uttarakhand every single day.
The report highlights that a total of 1,209 children under the age of 18 were reported missing during this period. The most heartbreaking statistic, however, is the low recovery rate, only 276 of these children have been reunited with their families, leaving a staggering 933 children still unaccounted for.
The report further breaks down the missing minors, 408 boys and 802 girls were reported missing, of whom 128 boys and 148 girls were subsequently found.
Social activists have voiced strong concerns over the persistent crisis. Anoop Nautiyal, founder president of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, told this newspaper, "This situation is deeply worrisome, especially when the state police run 'Operation Smile' every year specifically to trace missing children."
The opposition has sharply criticised the ruling government’s handling of law and order in light of these figures.
Mohan Kala, spokesperson for the Congress party in the state, stated, "The claims of the BJP government, which boasts of a safe and tranquil Uttarakhand, have been completely exposed by this data on law and order. Furthermore, the image of Uttarakhand, famous nationwide for tourism and religious pilgrimage, has been severely tarnished."
Kala added, "There is much fanfare and photo opportunities when claims are made about finding missing children and reuniting them with their families, but the NCRB report released just two days ago has laid bare the reality of police performance."
The NCRB report, which compiles annual crime statistics across the country, also tracks general missing persons cases. In Uttarakhand, a total of 6,532 individuals were reported missing in 2023-24, comprising 3,277 men and 3,255 women. Out of these, the police managed to trace 2,701 missing persons, including 1,688 men and 1,013 women.