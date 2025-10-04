Three children go missing every day in Uttarakhand, raising concerns over child safety

DEHRADUN: A deeply alarming trend of missing children continues to plague the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, casting a dark shadow over its image as a peaceful haven.

Despite intensified police vigilance, awareness campaigns, and frequent checkpoints, official data reveals a staggering and deeply concerning rate of disappearances.

According to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the fiscal year 2023-24, an average of three children went missing in Uttarakhand every single day.

The report highlights that a total of 1,209 children under the age of 18 were reported missing during this period. The most heartbreaking statistic, however, is the low recovery rate, only 276 of these children have been reunited with their families, leaving a staggering 933 children still unaccounted for.

The report further breaks down the missing minors, 408 boys and 802 girls were reported missing, of whom 128 boys and 148 girls were subsequently found.