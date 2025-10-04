Three of family drown in sea in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg during picnic; four missing

MUMBAI: At least three members of a family drowned in the Arabian Sea in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra during a picnic, while four others have gone missing, police said.

A 16-year-old girl, who was part of the group, was rescued, an official said.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Friday off the Shiroda-Velaghar beach, located more than 490 km from Mumbai.

"Eight members of a family were on a picnic. Two of them were from Kudal (in Sindhudurg), and six others had arrived from Belagavi in Karnataka," he said.

All eight had ventured into the sea for swimming, but they soon started drowning as they failed to gauge the depth of the water, he said.

The police and local disaster management teams launched a rescue operation and managed to recover the bodies of three victims, while four others are still missing, the official added.

Teams rescued a 16-year-old girl, he said, adding that a search for the remaining four was on till late Friday evening. The deceased were identified as Fareen Irfan Kittur (34), Ibad Irfan Kittur (13), and Nameera Aftab Akhtar (16).

Those missing were identified as Ifran Mohammad Kittur (36), Ikwan Imran Kittur (15), Farhan Maniyar (25) and Zakir Nisar Maniyar (13).