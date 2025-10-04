Vladimir Putin orders government to soften trade imbalance with India

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming visit to India in early December and instructed his government to develop measures to address the trade imbalance caused by India’s substantial crude oil imports from Russia.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club, an international forum of security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India, held in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday evening, Putin underscored the enduring and cordial relationship between Moscow and New Delhi.

“We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never,” the Russian leader stated, highlighting the "special" nature of Russia-India ties dating back to the Soviet era, when India was fighting for its independence.

“In India, they remember this, they know it, and they value it. We appreciate that India has not forgotten it,” he said.

Putin referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend" and described their relationship as based on trust and mutual respect. He praised India’s nationalist government under Modi, calling the Prime Minister a “balanced, wise,” and “nationally oriented” leader.

He further lauded India’s firm stance on continuing oil imports from Russia despite pressure from the United States, noting, “The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia. Plus, it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation.”