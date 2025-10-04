We were victims of alliance politics in Assembly polls, will correct the mistake: Uddhav Thackeray

Claiming that his party was the victim of alliance politics in the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that for the local body elections his party would 'correct the mistake' by considering local factors during seat-sharing talks with partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
“We fought the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together, and now, it is time for the local body elections. All three parties in the MVA should sit together and resolve the issues amicably. We are ready for an alliance, but if some parties want to contest separately, they are free to contest. These are local body elections, where local factors are deciding factors to stitch the alliance. The sentiments of local leaders are also equally important,” said the former chief minister.
He said that the Sena was strong in Pune, but could not contest more seats due to the alliance dharma. “We were victims of alliance politics. I sincerely apologize that we failed to pay attention to Pune. But we will correct the mistake, and local factors will be taken care of while cementing the alliance with friendly allies. Now, the people of Pune have to decide what they want. As a party and organization, we are with them,” he said.
He also said that ruling party leaders are not his enemy, but he has to criticize their wrong policies as an opposition party. “We criticize CM Devendra Fadnavis as the opposition. We are surprised how the chief minister, who has such a massive mandate, is helpless before the corrupt alliance partners and officers. BJP is in power in the state and Centre, but it has failed to help the people and contain corruption. Officials are blatantly committing corruption. They have no shame,” said the Sena (UBT) chief.
He said the BJP-led central government announced Rs 10,000 for the Ladli Didi scheme in Bihar because of the elections, but in Maharashtra, no attention has been given, because there is no immediate major election. “We are against such appeasement and that too a temporary policy. In Maharashtra, farmers are waiting for crop loan waiver and Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation, but the ruling party and its leaders have no time for the dying farmers,” he added.