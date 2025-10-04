We were victims of alliance politics in Assembly polls, will correct the mistake: Uddhav Thackeray

Claiming that his party was the victim of alliance politics in the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that for the local body elections his party would 'correct the mistake' by considering local factors during seat-sharing talks with partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“We fought the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together, and now, it is time for the local body elections. All three parties in the MVA should sit together and resolve the issues amicably. We are ready for an alliance, but if some parties want to contest separately, they are free to contest. These are local body elections, where local factors are deciding factors to stitch the alliance. The sentiments of local leaders are also equally important,” said the former chief minister.

He said that the Sena was strong in Pune, but could not contest more seats due to the alliance dharma. “We were victims of alliance politics. I sincerely apologize that we failed to pay attention to Pune. But we will correct the mistake, and local factors will be taken care of while cementing the alliance with friendly allies. Now, the people of Pune have to decide what they want. As a party and organization, we are with them,” he said.