Any deal has to respect India's 'red lines': Jaishankar on trade talks with US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday stated that any trade deal between India and the US has to respect New Delhi's "red lines" while also stressing that efforts are underway to reach an understanding with Washington.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar acknowledged that there were "issues" between India and the US and that both the countries have failed to arrive at a "landing ground."

"We have today issues with the United States. A big part of it is the fact that we have not arrived at a landing ground for our trade discussions, and the inability so far to reach there has led to a certain tariff being levied on India," Jaishankar said.

"In addition, there is a second tariff which we have publicly said we regard as very unfair, which has picked on us for sourcing energy from Russia when there are other countries that have done so, including countries that right now have a far more antagonistic relationship with Russia than we do," he said.

Jaishankar made the remarks while responding to questions on the current state of India-US relations.

The ties between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

However, a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump last month resulted in efforts by the two sides to work on a proposed trade deal.