At least 18 killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling; toll likely to rise

At least 18 people were killed and two others went missing after heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.
According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata and Mirik Lake area.
At least four people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.
The region has been placed under a red alert due to persistent heavy rainfall.
The Dudia Iron Bridge, connecting Mirik and Kurseong, has also collapsed, cutting off access to key towns. The bridge collapse has further complicated rescue and relief efforts.
Mamatha Banerjee on Sunday described the flood situation in North Bengal as “grave” and said she would visit the region on Monday to assess the damage.
Speaking to TV9 Bangla, Banerjee said, “Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate — natural calamities are beyond our control. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am and held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary.”
She said more than 300 mm of rain in 12 hours had caused severe flooding and landslides at seven locations, comparing the situation to the intense flooding Kolkata saw last month.
Banerjee will leave for Siliguri on Monday afternoon with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant after the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata, which will feature over 100 puja committees.
Thousands of tourists have been stranded due to road blockages and landslides. The CM urged them not to panic and assured that arrangements were being made for their safe return. “Hotels must not overcharge them. Their safety is our responsibility,” she said.
Banerjee added that families of those killed in the disaster would receive government compensation and a job for one family member, though the amount was not specified.
According to Trinamool Congress sources, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has instructed its workers and local leaders in North Bengal to be on the ground and assist the people in distress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."
Visuals on social media show large swathes of road covered in debris, highlighting the scale of disruption.
Teams from the State Disaster Management Department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue operations.
President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. She also prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
"The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya also pledged support to the affected people and the kin of the deceased.
Adhikari said that due to the incessant heavy rainfall, life in the hilly regions has been severely affected, while communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars were disrupted due to landslides and flooding.
The iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, has collapsed, the Nandigram MLA said.
"Thousands of residents are stranded, facing hardships without access to essential supplies and services. Reports of casualties are also coming in, details are yet to be ascertained," he said in a social media post.
The BJP leader urged the chief secretary to immediately mobilise resources and make adequate arrangements for the swift restoration of communication networks in these areas.
"Additionally, priority must be given to the distribution of relief materials, including food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters, to aid the people in distress to prevent further escalation of this crisis," he said.
State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed grief and condolence for the deceased and offered support of his party activists in the area to the affected people.
BJP MP of Darjeeling Raju Bista said, "Amidst disaster, I am so grateful for all the people of our region, who have come together to help and assist those who have become victims of the massive disaster facing our region."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.
According to the NDRF, road connectivity remains severely disrupted in Darjeeling district and North Sikkim, and an iron bridge connecting Siliguri with the Mirik-Darjeeling route has been damaged, cutting off access to the region.
It also said one village in Mirik is currently marooned due to flooding and road blockages.
