At least 20, including children killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the flood situation in North Bengal as “grave” and said she would visit the region on Monday to assess the damage.

Speaking to TV9 Bangla, Banerjee said, “Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate — natural calamities are beyond our control. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am and held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary.”

She said more than 300 mm of rain in 12 hours had caused severe flooding and landslides at seven locations, comparing the situation to the intense flooding Kolkata saw last month.

Banerjee will leave for Siliguri on Monday afternoon with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant after the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata, which will feature over 100 puja committees.

Thousands of tourists have been stranded due to road blockages and landslides. The CM urged them not to panic and assured that arrangements were being made for their safe return. “Hotels must not overcharge them. Their safety is our responsibility,” she said.

Banerjee added that families of those killed in the disaster would receive government compensation and a job for one family member, though the amount was not specified.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has instructed its workers and local leaders in North Bengal to be on the ground and assist the people in distress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Visuals on social media show large swathes of road covered in debris, highlighting the scale of disruption.

Teams from the State Disaster Management Department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue operations.