Banned items seized during surprise raids in jails in Bargarh district

BARGARH: In a coordinated crackdown on illicit activities inside prisons, police on Sunday morning conducted surprise raids across three jails in Bargarh district, leading to the seizure of several banned items.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of Bargarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Prahalad Sahai Meena, at the District Jail, while simultaneous raids were conducted at Sub-Jail Padampur under the supervision of the SDPO, Padampur, Pandab Sabar and at Sub-Jail Sohela under the supervision of the Additional SP.

During the searches, police recovered several prohibited items, including bidis, bhang, and matchboxes, from inside the prison premises. Officials said the seized contraband will be destroyed following due legal procedures.

The raid teams comprised senior district police officers, including Additional SPs, SDPOs, and Inspectors-in-Charge, with support from four platoons of police force to ensure a thorough and secure operation.

According to the police, such surprise checks are part of a sustained drive to strengthen internal security and discipline within correctional facilities.

Authorities reiterated their zero-tolerance policy towards the smuggling and use of banned substances inside jails. "These raids will continue as part of our efforts to curb illegal activities and ensure strict compliance with jail rules," a senior police officer said.