DGCA orders airlines to not hike fares, deploy additional flights to handle festival rush

NEW DELHI: Following a mandate issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered airlines deploy additional flights and also to not hike fares ahead of the festive season.

Four airlines would deploy an additional 1750 flights across routes to cater to the rush.

An official release from the Ministry said that multiple airlines have assured they would augment their flight capacity following a review meeting held by the regulator with them.

"The DGCA will maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers’ interests during the festive season," the release added.

The additional flights to be operated include 730 additional flights operated by IndiGo across 42 sectors; Air India & Air India Express to deploy approximately 486 additional flights across 20 sectors and SpiceJet to deploy 546 additional flights across 38 sectors.