Himachal Pradesh sees fresh snowfall and thunderstorms

CHANDIGARH: The high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar ranges, received fresh snowfall on Sunday morning, bringing down the minimum temperature.
The Kullu district administration has suspended vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass and urged commuters to avoid using the highway.
A fresh spell of mild snowfall over the Dhauladhar ranges, along with overnight rainfall in parts of Kangra and Chamba districts, has led to a drop in temperatures across several hill towns, ushering in early winter-like conditions.
Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba, and Bharmour experienced a sudden change in weather, with a sharp chill replacing the warm sunshine of the past few days.
Intermittent showers continued through the morning in many parts of the region, causing thick fog to cover the higher mountain areas.
Strong winds swept the higher and mid hills of the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and intermittent rain. Several reports also came in of trees being uprooted due to the storm and heavy rainfall across the state.
According to the Meteorological Department, Dharamshala and its twin town McLeodganj recorded 25.5 mm of rainfall during the night, while Palampur received 10.2 mm, Kangra 18.4 mm and Chamba 4 mm, Brahmani 26.4, Nangal Dam 23 mm, Malraon 22, Bilaspur 20.4 mm and Nainadevi 18.1 mm.
Thunderstorm was witnessed in Kufri, Jot, Murari devi, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra and Shimla while gusty winds with velocity of 30 to 61 kmph lashed Reckongpeo, Tabo, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sundernagar and Kukumseri.
Minimum temperatures fell by one to three degrees across the state. Tabo was the coldest at 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Keylong at 3.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa and Kukumseri recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius each, while Kufri and Narkanda saw 10 degrees Celsius.
The weather office has issued an orange alert for October 6, warning of hail, heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph in isolated areas across six districts: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.
Tourist inflow has increased following the withdrawal of the monsoon, which had caused havoc in the state, resulting in losses of over Rs 4,800 crore. Shimla saw a rise in visitors, with a large number of foreign tourists spotted in the city.