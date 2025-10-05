Himachal Pradesh sees fresh snowfall and thunderstorms

CHANDIGARH: The high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar ranges, received fresh snowfall on Sunday morning, bringing down the minimum temperature.

The Kullu district administration has suspended vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass and urged commuters to avoid using the highway.

A fresh spell of mild snowfall over the Dhauladhar ranges, along with overnight rainfall in parts of Kangra and Chamba districts, has led to a drop in temperatures across several hill towns, ushering in early winter-like conditions.

Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba, and Bharmour experienced a sudden change in weather, with a sharp chill replacing the warm sunshine of the past few days.

Intermittent showers continued through the morning in many parts of the region, causing thick fog to cover the higher mountain areas.

Strong winds swept the higher and mid hills of the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and intermittent rain. Several reports also came in of trees being uprooted due to the storm and heavy rainfall across the state.