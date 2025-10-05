Himachal Pradesh to procure naturally grown barley from Pangi at Rs 60 per kilogram

CHANDIGARH: To promote natural farming, the Himachal Pradesh government will, for the first time, begin procuring naturally grown barley from the remote Pangi region in Chamba district from October 8, at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 60 per kilogram.

An official said the Agriculture Department has completed all preparations for the procurement.

Five centres have been set up across Pangi Valley at Hudan, Sechu, Sural, Killar, and Sach, and 80 farmers from the region have registered to benefit from the initiative.

Promoting natural farming remains a key priority for the state government, which has already completed the procurement of naturally grown wheat from across Himachal Pradesh.

Through 22 centres, a total of 2,123.587 quintals of wheat has been purchased from 838 farmers. The procured wheat is being processed into flour and porridge and will be marketed under the ‘Him-Bhog’ brand. Farmers have received Rs 1.27 crore for their produce, along with an additional Rs 4.15 lakh as a transport subsidy.

It is learnt that the government is committed to promoting naturally grown produce by offering MSPs for various crops: Rs 60 per kg for wheat, Rs 40 for maize, Rs 90 for raw turmeric, and Rs 60 for barley. This initiative not only provides chemical-free food products for consumers but also ensures better prices for farmers practising natural cultivation.