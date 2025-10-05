Modi govt promoting concentration of wealth; it's direct attack on soul of democracy: Congress

"This huge concentration of wealth, driven by the Modi government's economic policies, is creating massive economic inequality in our country.

This inequality is giving rise to widespread social insecurity and discontent," he said.

Recent events in other countries have shown that this same extreme economic inequality and crippled democratic institutions have become catalysts for political anarchy, he said.

This government is pushing India down the same path, Ramesh said.

"A few industrialists are becoming richer and richer due to the power nexus. The Prime Minister's policies are focused solely on the benefits of his few industrialist friends," he alleged.

The MSME sector, the backbone of India's economy, is under unprecedented pressure and this pressure is the result not only of domestic policies but also of foreign policy failures, he claimed.

"Earning opportunities for ordinary people are shrinking. Inflation has risen so high that even employed people are increasingly burdened with debt instead of savings. Investment in education and health is steadily declining, and social security schemes are being weakened," Ramesh said.