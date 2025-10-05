Pregnant woman beaten to death by husband, in-laws over dowry in UP's Mainpuri

MAINPURI: A 21-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws in Gopalpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district over a dowry demand, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Rajni Kumari, a resident of Rangpur village, had married Sachin in April this year. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas, Rajni’s husband, along with his brothers Pranshu and Sahbag and relatives Ram Nath, Divya, and Tina, had been demanding an additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh to open a tent house.

When the demand was not met, the accused allegedly assaulted her brutally on Friday, leading to her death. They then cremated her body in their field in an attempt to destroy evidence, the police said.

Rajni’s mother, Sunita Devi, filed a complaint at the Oncha police station on Saturday after learning about the incident.

“An FIR has been registered against the husband and his family members, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused,” ASP Mithas said.

