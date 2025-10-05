Seven killed after heavy rain triggers landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling

At least seven people were killed after heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.

An official said that rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

"At least seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI.

The region has been placed under a red alert due to persistent heavy rainfall.

The Dudia Iron Bridge, connecting Mirik and Kurseong, has also collapsed, cutting off access to key towns. The bridge collapse has further complicated rescue and relief efforts.