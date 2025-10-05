Unable to find an ambulance, tribal man in Jharkhand sets off for home carrying his ailing wife

JHARKHAND: A tribal man at the Dhalbhumgarh Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jamshedpur, set off for home carrying his wife on his shoulders after he was not provided an ambulance or any other alternate arrangements.
The incident highlights the struggles faced by people in rural areas, particularly in tribal communities, in accessing medical care and emergency services.
Notably, Shukulmani Sabar had gone for treatment to CHC Dhalbhumgarh on Friday, but was referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for better treatment by doctors on Saturday.
Neither an 108 ambulance was available on time, nor provided with any alternative arrangements. Consequently, the man left for home carrying his wife on his shoulder.
However, after the incident was brought to the notice of health officials, an ambulance was dispatched from CHC Dhalbhumgarh, and the couple was brought back to the hospital.
According to eyewitnesses, when Shukulmani could not walk a distance from the hospital, her husband, Gura Sabar, carried her on his shoulders.
Holding her with one hand and her bag with the other, he kept on walking on the road heading towards their village, Mudathakura in Gudabandha.
On the way, Pavitra Manna, a mobile shop owner, took a sensitive initiative and arranged an auto through his friend Gulshan to take the couple to Dhalbhumgarh Chowk.
Reportedly, Shukulmani Sabar was admitted to the Community Health Centre on Friday. Her haemoglobin was 7.5 g/dL, and she complained of blood in her sputum. Her husband, Gura Sabar, said that his wife had been suffering from fever and diarrhoea for two to three weeks.
Unable to find a vehicle and a place at the hospital, they left on foot without informing anyone. Medical officer, Dr Gopinath Mahali, said that after being referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, the couple did not wait for the ambulance to come or even an auto and left for home on foot.
“When it was put in our notice, we sent an ambulance for them, but they refused to go to MGM Hospital for unknown reasons and were taken to CHC Gudabandha once again. But they insisted on going back to their village and were dropped off at their home by an ambulance,” said the Medical Officer.
They said that they had some work at home and hence would go to MGM Hospital on Sunday, he added.
According to the Medical Officer, when the ambulance was sent to his home on Sunday, the couple refused to go to Jamshedpur for treatment.
“We are trying our best so that we can provide the woman, who is a Tuberculosis patient, the best possible treatment, but we are not getting proper cooperation from the other side,” said the Medical Officer.
Meanwhile, an explanation has been sought from the on-duty CHC staff who were present at the time of the incident, he added. The Civil Surgeon has also sought an explanation from the Medical Officer on the entire incident.