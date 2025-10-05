Unable to find an ambulance, tribal man in Jharkhand sets off for home carrying his ailing wife

JHARKHAND: A tribal man at the Dhalbhumgarh Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jamshedpur, set off for home carrying his wife on his shoulders after he was not provided an ambulance or any other alternate arrangements.

The incident highlights the struggles faced by people in rural areas, particularly in tribal communities, in accessing medical care and emergency services.

Notably, Shukulmani Sabar had gone for treatment to CHC Dhalbhumgarh on Friday, but was referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for better treatment by doctors on Saturday.

Neither an 108 ambulance was available on time, nor provided with any alternative arrangements. Consequently, the man left for home carrying his wife on his shoulder.

However, after the incident was brought to the notice of health officials, an ambulance was dispatched from CHC Dhalbhumgarh, and the couple was brought back to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, when Shukulmani could not walk a distance from the hospital, her husband, Gura Sabar, carried her on his shoulders.

Holding her with one hand and her bag with the other, he kept on walking on the road heading towards their village, Mudathakura in Gudabandha.