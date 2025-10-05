Union minister Amit Shah assures financial aid to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided to extend help to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra after they receive a detailed report of damages.

Shah was in Maharashtra to inaugurate the country's first cooperative multi-feed Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar district.

He said that more than 60 lakh hectares of farmland and crops in Maharashtra has been destroyed due to heavy rains. Once the Maharashtra government sends a detailed report, assistance will be released.

He added that the state government also initiated a scheme to provide Rs 10,000 in cash and 35 kg of food grains to affected farmers. Besides, the recovery of short-term agricultural loans was suspended, and exemptions were granted in land revenue and school examinations.