Union minister Amit Shah assures financial aid to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided to extend help to rain-affected farmers in Maharashtra after they receive a detailed report of damages.
Shah was in Maharashtra to inaugurate the country's first cooperative multi-feed Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar district.
He said that more than 60 lakh hectares of farmland and crops in Maharashtra has been destroyed due to heavy rains. Once the Maharashtra government sends a detailed report, assistance will be released.
He added that the state government also initiated a scheme to provide Rs 10,000 in cash and 35 kg of food grains to affected farmers. Besides, the recovery of short-term agricultural loans was suspended, and exemptions were granted in land revenue and school examinations.
Shah further said that the cooperative sector is emerging as a strong pillar of the nation. He said that PM Modi has called upon all citizens to embrace the use of indigenous products.
Shah noted that if 140 crore Indian citizens and all traders of the country resolve to neither use nor trade in foreign goods, the purchasing power of Indians will provide an unprecedented boost to our economy. We are close to becoming the world's third-largest economy.
Amit Shah referred to a recent Cabinet meeting in which an increase in MSP was approved -- Rs 300 per quintal for masoor, Rs 250 per quintal for mustard, Rs 225 per quintal for gram, Rs 175 per quintal for barley, and Rs 160 per quintal for wheat. He said that the price hike could be be utilised over the next six years to make India self-reliant in the pulses sector.