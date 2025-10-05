Uttarakhand: Students armed with sticks as leopard sightings rise

DEHRADUN: School-going children in Uttarakhand's Sanglakoti were seen carrying sticks following a recent rise in leopard sightings in the region.
Students of the Inter College in Sanglakoti, situated on the border of the Ekeshwar and Pokhra blocks, have begun to carry sticks with them as several students from Mayalgaon in Pokhra block reported three leopards near the school route on Tuesday.
"Before the leopards could attack, we shouted loudly and ran back towards the village to save our lives," one student recounted.
Parents and teachers have been on high alert and many parents are escorting their children at least halfway to the institution.
"The children are frightened after seeing the leopard and are reluctant to come to school. Although the impact is minor, attendance has been affected, which directly impacts their studies," stated Sanjay Rawat, the school's principal.
The school draws students from numerous villages across both blocks. Principal Rawat confirmed that the Forest Department offices in Pokhra and Damdeval ranges have been notified. Teachers and parents are urgently demanding increased patrolling by forest personnel to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The threat is substantiated by grim statistics. Internal Forest Department records reveal a harrowing decade: between 2014 and 2024, leopard attacks resulted in 219 human fatalities and injured 1,019 people across the state.
The trend continues this year. From January to September 2025, wildlife attacks have claimed 27 lives and injured 138 people. Leopards were responsible for six of those deaths and 25 injuries during this period.
Experts suggest that habitat pressure is driving the conflict. Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, explained the ecological pressure: "The tiger naturally does not allow any other animal to maintain its dominance in the forests. Since the tiger is much stronger, the leopard does not go for conflict."
Wildlife expert Parag Madhukar Dhakate added that this dominance struggle forces leopards out of core reserves. "Tigers assert their authority in their territories, intimidating leopards and compelling them to vacate the area. As a result, the leopard population in wildlife reserves, such as Corbett and Rajaji, has noticeably declined," potentially pushing them into human-dominated landscapes and escalating conflict incidents like the one near Sanglakoti.