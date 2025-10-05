Uttarakhand: Students armed with sticks as leopard sightings rise

DEHRADUN: School-going children in Uttarakhand's Sanglakoti were seen carrying sticks following a recent rise in leopard sightings in the region.

Students of the Inter College in Sanglakoti, situated on the border of the Ekeshwar and Pokhra blocks, have begun to carry sticks with them as several students from Mayalgaon in Pokhra block reported three leopards near the school route on Tuesday.

"Before the leopards could attack, we shouted loudly and ran back towards the village to save our lives," one student recounted.

Parents and teachers have been on high alert and many parents are escorting their children at least halfway to the institution.

"The children are frightened after seeing the leopard and are reluctant to come to school. Although the impact is minor, attendance has been affected, which directly impacts their studies," stated Sanjay Rawat, the school's principal.

The school draws students from numerous villages across both blocks. Principal Rawat confirmed that the Forest Department offices in Pokhra and Damdeval ranges have been notified. Teachers and parents are urgently demanding increased patrolling by forest personnel to ensure the safety of students and staff.