Women bear brunt of climate insecurity but are excluded from decision-making, says report

These numbers lay bare the fact that climate insecurity is neither gender-neutral nor benign. The report details how women’s daily survival activities—such as fetching water or collecting firewood—expose them to increased abuse.

Overcrowded water points provoke domestic conflict, and long journeys to distant resources heighten vulnerability to assault. Displacement intensifies these dangers; in Somalia, for example, displaced women live under a constant threat of sexual violence.

Despite bearing these burdens, women also play vital roles in community resilience.

In Chad, women constitute 60% of the agricultural workforce, maintaining production despite drought and land degradation.

In Yemen, women’s committees have successfully negotiated access to water resources with tribal leaders and military groups, easing tensions and providing critical relief. Yet, their presence in formal peace and climate decision-making remains marginal.

Between 1989 and 2018, women’s groups participated in just 9% of formal peace talks in Africa and the Americas and only 12% of non-violent peace initiatives. At the 2024 COP29 climate summit, women made up only 35% of delegates, while from 2015 to 2023, women held just 22% of permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

The fact sheet outlines four key pathways through which climate insecurity affects women: impacts on livelihoods, migration, armed actors, and grievances. Communities reliant on farming and pastoralism face acute vulnerability to environmental shocks.

Men’s migration for work, observed in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Mali, leaves women with heavy responsibilities amid scarce resources. Armed groups exploit these vulnerabilities—ex-combatants in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria cite climate pressures as recruitment drivers; in Uganda’s Karamoja, drought-induced cattle losses fuel raids.