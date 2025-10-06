Amarnath donations jump 100-fold after Covid

SRINAGAR: The donations to the Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas have witnessed a significant surge since the resumption of the annual pilgrimage post the Covid-19 pandemic, with the offerings having jumped about 100 per cent from a mere Rs 9.23 lakh in 2020–21 to Rs 9.75 crore in 2025–26.

According to data released by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) in response to an RTI query by Jammu-based activist Raman Sharma, the shrine has been witnessing a consistent rise in donations from the devotees post the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the data, the Amarnath shrine received cash and donations of Rs 9.75 crore in 2025-26. The highest donation of Rs 11.58 crore was received in 2024–25, which was slightly higher than the Rs 11.15 crore received in 2023–24.

The surge in donations is linked to the revival of large-scale pilgrimages following the pandemic, upgraded pilgrim facilities and the improved ground situation in the valley.

The data indicates a return to traditional cash offerings, while online donations, which had temporarily increased during the pandemic when the yatra was suspended, have declined significantly.