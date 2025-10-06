Assam govt launches Shraddhanjali scheme for transport of Assamese people who pass away outside State

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday launched the Shraddhanjali Scheme to provide complete assistance for dignified transportation of the mortal remains of people from Assam who lose their lives, anywhere outside the State.

The scheme, approved by the state cabinet on June 22, will be implemented by the Special Branch of the Assam Police. Families or individuals seeking assistance can report such death cases through designated helpline numbers.

“Government of Assam, upon receiving a report of death and on verification, will ensure all logistical and other formalities to bring back the deceased to Assam for the final rites,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.

He said it was a humanitarian initiative to cover the full cost of repatriating the mortal remains of Assamese youth who die while working or studying in other Indian states. It aims to ease the financial and logistical burden on bereaved families.

Sarma said even before the scheme’s formal launch, the state government was extending this service informally, and the mortal remains of 24 individuals had been brought back to the state with full honour this year.