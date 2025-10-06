Assam govt launches Shraddhanjali scheme for transport of Assamese people who pass away outside State

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday launched the Shraddhanjali Scheme to provide complete assistance for dignified transportation of the mortal remains of people from Assam who lose their lives, anywhere outside the State.
The scheme, approved by the state cabinet on June 22, will be implemented by the Special Branch of the Assam Police. Families or individuals seeking assistance can report such death cases through designated helpline numbers.
“Government of Assam, upon receiving a report of death and on verification, will ensure all logistical and other formalities to bring back the deceased to Assam for the final rites,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.
He said it was a humanitarian initiative to cover the full cost of repatriating the mortal remains of Assamese youth who die while working or studying in other Indian states. It aims to ease the financial and logistical burden on bereaved families.
Sarma said even before the scheme’s formal launch, the state government was extending this service informally, and the mortal remains of 24 individuals had been brought back to the state with full honour this year.
However, with its launch on Monday, the service becomes fully institutionalised, he said, adding that the scheme will cover students pursuing education in colleges and universities or other institutions outside Assam, as well as the youth engaged in low-income jobs outside the State.
In the event of the death of such individuals, their families or acquaintances may contact the Assam government through the designated helpline numbers. Sarma said information could also be conveyed to the Chief Secretary or the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) directly.
The scheme is also designed to ensure that in cases of unnatural deaths of persons outside Assam, the Special Branch of the Assam Police will provide necessary legal and procedural assistance to the affected families. When required, designated police officers from Assam will travel to the state concerned to ensure the dignified repatriation of the mortal remains.
“The policy will not apply to affluent sections of society. The scheme will be applicable primarily for youth engaged in low-paying jobs along with those who have died in special circumstances, such as murder and accidents. The scheme will not include cases of death during medical treatments outside the state,” the CMO said in a statement.