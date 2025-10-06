Beard ban in US military sparks outrage among Sikh community

CHANDIGARH: The Pentagon’s latest directive rolling back the move that allowed beards for soldiers in the US military has drawn flak from Sikh groups and political parties in Punjab.

In his speech at Marine Corps Base Quantico, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had said, "If you want a beard, join special forces. If not, shave. We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans." He added that the era of “rampant and ridiculous shaving profiles” through waivers for medical or religious reasons is over.

Hours after the address, the Pentagon issued a memo titled "Grooming Standards for Facial Hair Implementation", directing all branches to revert to pre-2010 standards, stating that facial hair waivers are generally not authorized. It mandates compliance plans within 60 days and full execution within 90 days, with limited exceptions for special operations forces during “validated mission-essential requirements” though even they must be clean-shaven before deployment.

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the US government's decision to ban beards in the army is highly condemnable and unfortunate, adding that the move is an insult to the Sikh soldiers who fought in the World War. He highlighted that maintaining unshorn hair is an integral part of Sikh religious identity. He said the central government should immediately raise this issue with the US government so that the decision can be reversed.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with the US government to ensure Sikhs can practise their faith without any discrimination.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Badal said Sikhs all over the world were deeply anguished and concerned over US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s statement effectively banning beards for Sikhs serving in the US defence forces. He urged the minister to take up the issue at an appropriate level to ensure this discriminatory decision was not implemented and Sikhs continued to be allowed to practise their faith as before.

He said the decision ran against the principle of freedom to practise one’s religion, a cornerstone of US democracy. He said the US government had categorically acknowledged the right of Sikh members of the US armed forces to preserve their external symbols of religious identity including turban and beard, allowing a plea in 2010 by two Sikh officers, Capt. Simran Preet Singh Lamba and Dr. Maj. Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said it was deeply concerning news for the Sikh community. "This is highly unfortunate, and we categorically consider it to be unjust. In a democracy like the US, it is the government's duty to respect and uphold the religious freedoms of all persons, especially those belonging to minority communities," he said.