Bihar Assembly elections: AAP to contest all 243 seats, releases first list of candidates

PATNA: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that it will contest all the 243 seats and released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

AAP has decided to field Meena Singh in Begusarai, Bhanu Bharatiya in Kasba, Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari, Pankanj Kumar in Bankipur, Ashok Kumar Singh in Govindganj and retd Capt Dharmaraj Singh in Buxar seat, respectively.

Talking to the media, AAP’s Bihar in-charge Ajesh Yadav said that the party has already made it clear that it would go solo and contest all the 243 seats.

The first list of the candidates has been announced, he said, adding that the names of candidates on remaining seats will be released later.

Referring to the party’s election strategy as it is contesting the election in Bihar for the first time, Yadav said that the party would seek votes by projecting the Arvind Kejriwal ‘model of growth and governance’ in Delhi.

“We have to contest Bihar election as people from Purvanchal region had voted in favour of AAP in large number in Delhi,” he added.

He said the role of people from Purvanchal region led to AAP’s victory in Delhi. “If our leader Arvind Kejriwal can help us form the government in Delhi, then why not Bihar?” he asked.