Bihar Assembly elections to be held in two phases on November 6,11; results on November 14

The Election Commission of India has announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, with the first phase covering 121 assembly constituencies on November 6, 2025, and the second phase covering 122 constituencies on November 11, 2025.

The current assembly's term ends on November 22, 2025.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressing the media, stated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, conducted for the first time in 22 years, has successfully "purified" the rolls.

The revision, which started on June 24, 2025, with the draft voter list published on August 1, citizens were given time to file claims or objections until September 1, and the final voter list was released on September 30.

Kumar emphasized that appeals for any remaining errors can still be filed with the District Magistrate, and that the window for objections during the SIR remains open to ensure accuracy and integrity.

"The final voter's list after SIR has been given to all political parties. Post the date of nomination filing, the Voters' list, which is to be released, will be final," he added.