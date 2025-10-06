Bihar: NDA, Opposition scramble to seal seat-sharing deals

PATNA/NEW DELHI: With a three-member Election Commission of India (EC) team winding up its two-day visit to election-bound Bihar on Sunday, ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties have intensified their efforts to seal the seat-sharing dea.

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting at the official residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the state capital to discuss seat-sharingarrangements for the upcoming assembly election.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of RJD, Congress, Left parties and VIP. Soon after the meeting, CPM leader Ajay Kumar said, “The seat-sharing along INDIA bloc allies has been finalised. A formal announcement seat-sharing will be made on Tuesday.”

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani were also present at the meeting. In addition, RJD held a separate meeting with its core leaders to finalise the seat-allocation among INDIA bloc partners.

The ruling NDA has also stepped-up activities on this front. Union minister and BJP’s in-charge for Bihar elections, Dharmendra Pradhan, met senior leaders of NDA’s allies, including JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, HAM’s Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM’s Upendra Kushwaha. Pradhan, accompanied by Vinod Tawade and deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary, held discussions with Manjhi on election related issues, including seat-sharing arrangements. The meeting between Pradhan and Manjhi lasted for nearly half an hour.