Bypolls for two J&K assembly seats to be held on November 11

SRINAGAR: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced that by-elections for Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory would be held on November 11.

The bypolls to the two Assembly seats were necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated Budgam seat and retained Ganderbal seat.

He had contested two seats in last year’s Assembly election and won both the seats.

The Nagrota seat fell vacant after the sitting BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana died last year.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, the poll notification for the by-election to two J&K Assembly seats would be issued on October 13, and the last date for making nominations is October 20.

The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24. The polling will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.