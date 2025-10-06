Call on Manipur government formation likely this week

NEW DELHI: The Centre is expected to take a call this week on government formation in Manipur, which has been under President’s rule since February 13 this year.

Several Manipur BJP leaders, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, are currently in the national capital to push for government revival in the ethnic strife-torn state. MLAs H Dingo, Th Robindro, S Ranjan, former minister Govindas Konthoujam, and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei are also in Delhi.

According to sources, the state leaders are scheduled to meet the BJP’s central leadership on Monday. Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla is also reportedly in Delhi.

“The final decision after the meetings with central leaders, Union home minister, and finally the Prime Minister, would be taken in the next few days, which may take a week or longer,” said a senior BJP leader.

Another party insider said that since the assembly has not been dissolved and remains in suspended animation, there are no major legal obstacles to forming the government.