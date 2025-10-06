Call on Manipur government formation likely this week

NEW DELHI: The Centre is expected to take a call this week on government formation in Manipur, which has been under President’s rule since February 13 this year.
Several Manipur BJP leaders, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, are currently in the national capital to push for government revival in the ethnic strife-torn state. MLAs H Dingo, Th Robindro, S Ranjan, former minister Govindas Konthoujam, and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei are also in Delhi.
According to sources, the state leaders are scheduled to meet the BJP’s central leadership on Monday. Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla is also reportedly in Delhi.
“The final decision after the meetings with central leaders, Union home minister, and finally the Prime Minister, would be taken in the next few days, which may take a week or longer,” said a senior BJP leader.
Another party insider said that since the assembly has not been dissolved and remains in suspended animation, there are no major legal obstacles to forming the government.
This technical status makes reinstallation of a BJP-led government a more straightforward process if the central leadership gives its approval.
The development comes seven months after the imposition of President’s rule following the resignation of Biren Singh on February 9. Since then, no political party or coalition has staked a claim to form the government, resulting in the continued imposition of Central rule. With the law and order situation improving to a great extent, political observers expect a BJP-led government may soon come to power in Manipur.
Crackdown on PLA
Security forces have arrested 15 cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army in connection with last month’s ambush on a convoy, which killed two soldiers.