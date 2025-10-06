Chandigarh MP Tewari demands MRTS for the city, ‘point of call’ status for the airport

CHANDIGARH: Congress Member of Parliament from Chandigarh and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said that an integrated Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) connecting Chandigarh with its adjoining cities of Mohali, Panchkula, and New Chandigarh must be established.
He also reiterated the need to grant Point of Call status to the Chandigarh International Airport to enable more international flights from the region.
Addressing an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today, he recalled that during his tenure as the Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, he had written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in November 2019, urging for the establishment of the MRTS Chandigarh linking it with Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali, New Chandigarh and Kurali.
Tewari stressed that this proposed transport system would link Chandigarh with neighbouring areas of Punjab and Haryana, making not only intra-city transportation easier but also enhancing regional business connectivity as it would unleash the creative, innovative and economic potential of the region.
However, he lamented that the Central Government has not been paying due attention to the issue, while the Punjab and Haryana governments and the Chandigarh administration currently lack the capacity to undertake such a major project independently.
He also reiterated the need to approve the Chandigarh International Airport as a Point of Call to facilitate more international flights.
Tewari explained that many domestic airlines operating from Chandigarh also fly to international destinations, and there is no restriction on them to increase their international operations; however, granting a Point of Call status would open up many more global routes from the airport as foreign Airlines would be able to operate to and fro from the Mohali-based Chandigarh International Airport.
He noted that he has repeatedly raised this demand with the Central Government since 2019 onwards, but due to pressure from mega airport operators, this is being subverted as they do not want regional aviation hubs to develop.
Tewari said that several administrative reforms are required in Chandigarh and that he has been consistently voicing these demands both inside and outside Parliament.
He emphasised the urgent need for major fundamental structural changes in the city to make business activities more efficient and profitable.
The current Governance Model of Chandigarh is unviable, ossified, redundant and unsustainable to meet the aspirations of the people of Chandigarh.
There should be a properly empowered Mayor in Council directly elected by all the electors of Chandigarh for a term of a five-year term. The Mayor in Council must have control over all subjects except land, public order and police, which can best in the Chief Secretary or Administrator till the “Political Question“of Chandigarh is finally settled.
He said the Centre must take the initiative as a 100% Centrally funded and financed project, as this has become a pressing need of the hour.
Tewari further underlined the need for policy reforms and infrastructure improvements to make industrial operations smoother and more business-friendly in the region.
He assured the gathering that he would continue to strongly advocate for the concerns of the industrial, commerce and business sectors of the region.