Chandigarh MP Tewari demands MRTS for the city, ‘point of call’ status for the airport

CHANDIGARH: Congress Member of Parliament from Chandigarh and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said that an integrated Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) connecting Chandigarh with its adjoining cities of Mohali, Panchkula, and New Chandigarh must be established.

He also reiterated the need to grant Point of Call status to the Chandigarh International Airport to enable more international flights from the region.

Addressing an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today, he recalled that during his tenure as the Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, he had written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in November 2019, urging for the establishment of the MRTS Chandigarh linking it with Ambala, Panchkula, Mohali, New Chandigarh and Kurali.

Tewari stressed that this proposed transport system would link Chandigarh with neighbouring areas of Punjab and Haryana, making not only intra-city transportation easier but also enhancing regional business connectivity as it would unleash the creative, innovative and economic potential of the region.

However, he lamented that the Central Government has not been paying due attention to the issue, while the Punjab and Haryana governments and the Chandigarh administration currently lack the capacity to undertake such a major project independently.