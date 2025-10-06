Class 10 student rapes five-year-old girl after luring her with candy in Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: A class 10 student was arrested for raping a five-year-old girl belonging to his neighbourhood after luring her with a candy. He molested her while taking her to his house.

The incident took place in Mau Aima police station area of Gangapar, Prayagraj on late Saturday evening.

The boy, a minor, was taken into custody on early Sunday morning. In his confession, the minor said he used to watch porn on his mobile phone and that triggered him to commit the crime.

He admitted that he molested the girl, attempted unnatural acts and ran away leaving her when she started bleeding profusely.

As per the victim’s family sources, they were busy harvesting the paddy crop on late Saturday evening and that their five-year-old daughter was playing outside the house.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, who lives nearby, approached the innocent girl. He lured the girl with toffee and took her to his house. A young woman from the neighbourhood was watching it. However, being neighbours, she assumed it to be normal.

However, after a while, when the girl fell covered in blood at the door of the boy’s house, the young woman ran to her help. She took her to a room and informed the family.

She told everyone that a boy living in the neighbourhood had taken the girl with him. The girl's family submitted a complaint to the local police and then started a search for the accused.

After raids, the boy was caught in a field in the same area. On being interrogated, the boy confessed to his crime.

In his statement, he accepted that he misbehaved with the girl. When she turned distressed, he got scared. I left her at home and ran away.

The victim's mother said that when she got the information about the incident, she rushed back home to find her daughter covered in blood. She was shaking. Her clothes were torn.

She was in terrible condition, crying continuously.

“The girl narrated the incident. We immediately rushed her to the hospital. After treatment, we filed a complaint with the police,” she said.

Station in-charge Mau Aima Pankaj Awasthi said that the accused was in custody. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections, including POCSO.