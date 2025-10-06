Controversial UP cleric Tauqeer Raza’s aides slapped with over Rs 1.25 crore recovery notice for power theft

BAREILLY: Five associates of controversial cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza have been issued recovery notices of over Rs 1.25 crore for alleged power theft at e-charging stations, officials said on Monday.

Last week, a joint team conducted raids in the Baan Khana area and uncovered five e-charging centres operating on stolen electricity.

An FIR was lodged, and recovery notices of over Rs 1.25 crore was issued against the five accused.

Officials said this was not the first such incident in the area and a similar raid about a year ago had also exposed four illegal charging units of the same persons.

Following fresh investigations, recovery certificates (RCs) amounting to over Rs 1.25 crore have now been issued against five accused.

The district administration has directed strict recovery proceedings.

Chief Engineer (Zone I) Gyan Prakash said recovery certificates are being issued against defaulters who have failed to pay penalties for power theft.

"In the first phase, RCs have been issued against those owing fines above Rs 10 lakh. The list includes five individuals from Baan Khana," he said.

According to the department, Wasim Khan owes Rs 15.39 lakh, Monish Khan Rs 22.29 lakh, Barkaan Raza Khan Rs 37.32 lakh, Aman Raza Khan Rs 26.92 lakh, and Ghulam Navi Rs 26.57 lakh.

All are said to be close to Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Tauqueer Raza Khan.

Officials said that in January 2024, a raid near Raza Chowk drain in Baan Khana had also led to the seizure of illegal e-charging centres operated with stolen electricity.

The same five individuals were booked and fined at that time as well.