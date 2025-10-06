DGCA launches probe into Air India Dreamliner incident after mid-air RAT deployment

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Air Safety (Northern Region), under the aviation regulator — the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — has begun a detailed probe into Air India’s Dreamliner flight AI-117 from Amritsar, which was grounded at Birmingham. This followed the uncommanded deployment of the aircraft’s emergency device, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), at a height of 400 feet during landing, the DGCA said.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft later secured clearance from the aviation regulator to take off the following day (Sunday) and reached Delhi’s IGI Airport at 9 am on Monday.

An official release from the DGCA stated, “The matter requires a detailed investigation. An officer from DAS (NR) has been assigned to this investigation.”