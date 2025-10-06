DGCA launches probe into Air India Dreamliner incident after mid-air RAT deployment

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Air Safety (Northern Region), under the aviation regulator — the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) — has begun a detailed probe into Air India’s Dreamliner flight AI-117 from Amritsar, which was grounded at Birmingham. This followed the uncommanded deployment of the aircraft’s emergency device, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), at a height of 400 feet during landing, the DGCA said.
The Boeing 787-8 aircraft later secured clearance from the aviation regulator to take off the following day (Sunday) and reached Delhi’s IGI Airport at 9 am on Monday.
An official release from the DGCA stated, “The matter requires a detailed investigation. An officer from DAS (NR) has been assigned to this investigation.”
Following the incident, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected.
“Boeing-recommended maintenance actions for uncommanded RAT deployment have been carried out, and no discrepancies have been observed,” the DGCA added.
Regarding the incident, the regulator noted, “During landing at 400 ft, a RAT unlock message appeared, and the RAT deployed. The pilot did not report any related abnormality. The aircraft landed safely. The aircraft has been released for service.”
Boeing, meanwhile, has issued a Fleet Team Digest listing previous such instances.