Eight patients killed in Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh hospital fire; probe ordered into alleged negligence

Officials suspect a short circuit caused the terrible tragedy in the ICU ward’s storeroom, where papers, medical equipment, and blood sample tubes were kept. The fire quickly engulfed the entire ward, and smoke spread, causing panic. Besides the eight patients who died in the incident, three are in critical condition.

According to hospital administration, the fire was caused by a short circuit. At the time of the incident, a total of 18 patients were admitted in the ICU and semi-ICU, of which 11 were in the same ward where the fire broke out.

Fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene, but the fire and toxic smoke hampered rescue operations. Many patients were rescued by breaking windows and doors with the help of family members and hospital staff. Patients were immediately placed on beds on the street and given oxygen and first aid.

After the fire broke out, there was chaos in the hospital. The staff struggled to evacuate critical patients admitted to the ICU. It took one to one and a half hours to control the fire. All patients, along with their beds, were shifted to the street outside.