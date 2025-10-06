Elephant injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's Saranda forests

RANCHI: A wild elephant was injured in an IED blast allegedly planted by Maoists in Saranda jungles of Chaibasa.

According to forest officials, the explosion was so powerful that the elephant's right front toes were blown off, leaving pieces of flesh hanging from the wound. Following the incident, both the forest department and police have been alerted in the area.

“The wound on its front right limb appears to be fresh as it was found in the other three elephants which earlier succumbed to their injuries following IED blasts. We received information at the midnight about it, which is currently under treatment,” said Saranda Divisional Forest Officer Aviroop Sinha.

The elephant was first spotted in the Ankua jungles in Saranda forests, he added.

The DFO informed that it is yet to be confirmed whether the elephant got injured by an IED blast or not, but prima facie it appears that the injured has been caused by the IED blast looking at the pattern of the wounds. The blood loss, however, is less that the other three elephants which got injured in the IED blasts earlier, he said.

“Meanwhile, mobile veterinary unit has been roped in for the treatment and support from trained veterinary officers. Three additional teams of veterinary officers from the adjoining blocks have also been called in,” said the DFO.

A team from Vantara is also coming to treat the elephant, he said.