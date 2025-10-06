Gujarat diamond traders duped of Rs 4.80 crore in international online fraud

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking case that has rocked Gujarat’s Surat’s famed diamond market, six prominent diamond traders from the city have fallen victim to a sophisticated international online fraud.

The con, orchestrated through the global diamond trading portal Rapnet, resulted in a total loss of Rs 4.80 crore worth of diamonds. The fraudster, operating under the alias Arson Isako, posed as a genuine international buyer and vanished without making payments after receiving the high-value consignments.

The scam came to light when Sanjaybhai Jadavbhai Goti, a diamond trader operating under the name Neelkanth Solitaire in Mahidharpura’s Shubham Building, reported a major fraud.

A resident of Kapodra area, Sanjay had listed a consignment of diamonds worth Rs 81 lakh for sale on the online diamond trading platform Rapnet in March of the previous year. On June 3, Sanjay received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller introduced himself as Arson Isako, claiming interest in purchasing the listed diamonds. Presenting himself as a reputed international trader, Isako requested the consignment to be delivered either to Dubai or Hong Kong.

To verify the buyer's credibility, Sanjay conducted background checks within the diamond community, which at the time suggested the buyer was legitimate. Trusting the information, Sanjay arranged the shipment of the diamonds to Dubai through his friend Deepak Garmorani, who operates from a Dubai-based office.

The consignment was successfully delivered, and initially, everything appeared in order. However, trouble began when Sanjaybhai followed up for payment. Despite multiple attempts, Isako stopped responding to calls and ceased all communication on WhatsApp, violating standard trade practices. Realizing he had been duped, Sanjaybhai began investigating independently within the diamond network of Surat.