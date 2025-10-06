‘Have to take PoK back’: RSS chief talks oneness of India

BHOPAL: Addressing a gathering in eastern Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on the concluding day of his two-day visit to the BJP-ruled state’s Vindhya region, RSS Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stressed the oneness of India as a nation.

“Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy that they did not go to Pakistan. They came to the undivided India. This should be passed on to the new generation, because we have one home. Circumstances may have sent us here from that home, but that ‘home’ and this ‘home’ are not separate,” he said, further expressing, “The whole of India is one home. But someone has usurped one room of our house, where we kept our table, chair and clothes. We have to take it back.”

Calling for unity, he emphasised, “We are all one, all Sanatanis and Hindus. The British divided us by showing us a broken mirror. But we must now unite by seeing into a good mirror. If we look at a mirror with spiritual traditions, we will certainly appear in one.”

Speaking at the event marking the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Baba Mehar Shah Darbar building, the RSS chief emphasised, “All languages in India are our national languages, and every citizen should know at least three languages.”