Himachal welcomes season’s first snowfall

CHANDIGARH: The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass and Dhauladhar ranges, received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday morning, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature.

The Kullu district administration has suspended vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass and advised commuters not to venture through this highway.

A fresh spell of mild snowfall on the Dhauladhar ranges and overnight rainfall in parts of Kangra and Chamba districts brought a dip in temperatures across several hill towns of the hill state ushering in early winter-like conditions.

As Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba and Bharmour witnessed a significant change in weather, with a sudden chill replacing the warm sunshine of the past few days.

Intermittent showers continued through the morning in several parts of the region, leading to the formation of dense fog that blanketed the upper reaches of the mountains. Strong icy winds swept the higher and mid hills of the state followed by severe thunderstorm, lightning and intermittent rains. Also, there were reports of uprooting of trees due to storm and heavy downpour from several parts of the state.