Himachal welcomes season’s first snowfall

CHANDIGARH: The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang Pass and Dhauladhar ranges, received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday morning, leading to a drop in the minimum temperature.
The Kullu district administration has suspended vehicular traffic to Rohtang Pass and advised commuters not to venture through this highway.
A fresh spell of mild snowfall on the Dhauladhar ranges and overnight rainfall in parts of Kangra and Chamba districts brought a dip in temperatures across several hill towns of the hill state ushering in early winter-like conditions.
As Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Chamba and Bharmour witnessed a significant change in weather, with a sudden chill replacing the warm sunshine of the past few days.
Intermittent showers continued through the morning in several parts of the region, leading to the formation of dense fog that blanketed the upper reaches of the mountains. Strong icy winds swept the higher and mid hills of the state followed by severe thunderstorm, lightning and intermittent rains. Also, there were reports of uprooting of trees due to storm and heavy downpour from several parts of the state.
According to the Meteorological Department, Dharamsala and its twin town McLeodganj recorded 25.5 mm of rainfall during the night, while Palampur received 10.2 mm, Kangra 18.4 mm and Chamba 4 mm, Brahmani 26.4, Nangal Dam 23 mm, Malraon 22, Bilaspur 20.4 mm and Nainadevi 18.1 mm.
Thunderstorm was witnessed in Kufri, Jot, Murari devi, Sundernagar, Bhunter, Kangra and Shimla while gusty winds with velocity of 30 to 61 Kmph lashed Reckongpeo, Tabo, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sundernagar and Kukumseri.
The minimum temperatures dropped by one to three degrees across HP and Tabo was coldest with a low of 3.1 degrees, followed by Keylong 3.6 degrees, Kalpa and Kukumseri 6.2 degrees and Kufri and Narkanda 10 degrees each.
An orange alert has been issued warning of hail, heavy to very rain, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places in six districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts on October 6.