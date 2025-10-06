India firmly backs free, early elections in Bangladesh, cautious on Hasina extradition request

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reiterated its firm backing for free, fair, inclusive and early elections in Bangladesh, even as it addressed the sensitive question of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India.
Talking to the Bangladesh diplomatic press corps, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Hasina’s presence here as “a judicial legal process,” cautioning that it demands “engagement and consultations between the two governments.”
Speaking at an interaction with the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), Misri left no ambiguity about New Delhi’s position: “If there is any doubt in anybody’s mind, India is firmly in favour of free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in Bangladesh. And it is in favour of these elections being held at the earliest possible time.”
He said that the Bangladeshi authorities have themselves indicated a possible time frame, including February next year, and said India looks forward to the polls being held “without any delay.” Misri also pledged that India would engage with whichever government emerges, provided it is elected by a democratic mandate.
To safeguard bilateral relations, Misri urged restraint in rhetorical or political maneuvering that could sour the diplomatic climate. “For this to be sustained … both sides need to work on a facilitating environment,” he said, underscoring the importance of avoiding statements or actions that might “vitiate the atmosphere.”
He also dismissed any perception that India was favoring one side: “We should set aside the perception that we have a favourite … or that we are trying to engage with one set of people or ignore another.”
During the one-hour session, topics such as border management, water disputes, and Hasina’s recent presence in India were discussed. The Prime Minister’s invitation to Professor Muhammad Yunus—who now heads Bangladesh’s interim government—to participate in the Voice of Global South Summit was cited by Misri as an example of India’s people-centred and pragmatic diplomacy.
Misri emphasised that India’s approach towards Bangladesh is guided by mutual respect, development, and regional stability. “We are no strangers to the momentous changes that have taken place in the region, in the world, and in Bangladesh as well,” he said.