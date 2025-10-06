India firmly backs free, early elections in Bangladesh, cautious on Hasina extradition request

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reiterated its firm backing for free, fair, inclusive and early elections in Bangladesh, even as it addressed the sensitive question of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India.

Talking to the Bangladesh diplomatic press corps, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Hasina’s presence here as “a judicial legal process,” cautioning that it demands “engagement and consultations between the two governments.”

Speaking at an interaction with the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), Misri left no ambiguity about New Delhi’s position: “If there is any doubt in anybody’s mind, India is firmly in favour of free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in Bangladesh. And it is in favour of these elections being held at the earliest possible time.”

He said that the Bangladeshi authorities have themselves indicated a possible time frame, including February next year, and said India looks forward to the polls being held “without any delay.” Misri also pledged that India would engage with whichever government emerges, provided it is elected by a democratic mandate.