Jaishankar warns of 'tariff volatility', says India has to take risks when necessary

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday warned of rising global tariff volatility, supply chain risks, and shifting geopolitical dynamics, stressing on the need to maintain strategic autonomy and prepare for an increasingly fragmented and competitive world order.

Speaking at the Aravali Summit, organised to mark the 70th anniversary of the School of International Studies (SIS) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jaishankar said the world was witnessing “mega changes” at a scale and speed that surpass even the post-World War II global reordering.

“Trade calculations are being overturned by tariff volatility. The global energy scenario has changed profoundly with the US becoming a major fossil fuel exporter and China a key renewable one. There are competing models on the harnessing of data and evolution of Artificial Intelligence which jostle with each other,” he said, pointing to concentrated manufacturing hubs, weaponisation of supply chains, and the breakdown of globalisation as key indicators of rising risk.

Drawing from his long association with SIS, Jaishankar linked his academic training with real-world diplomacy, recalling how his early research on nuclear diplomacy helped shape India’s positions from the 1980s Tarapur fuel issue to the 2008 India–US nuclear deal.

He also used the platform to sketch out India’s strategic doctrine going forward, emphasizing a blend of realism, economic strength, and diplomatic agility. “We have to de-risk our exposures and engagements and yet, take risks when necessary. We have to appreciate that interdependence is both a stabilizer and at the same time a vulnerability. And the world is all about being on the positive side of that ledger,” he said.