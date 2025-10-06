Madhya Pradesh HC flags mobile phone 'intoxication' among police personnel

The HC recommended incorporation of sensitisation programs in police training centres for constables, sub-inspectors and other officers and a mechanism for the supervision of on-duty police personnel's social media presence.

The HC further directed to send a copy of the Court’s order to the state’s Director General of Police, state PHQ-Bhopal, ADG (Administration) and ADG (Training) of the state police for information and contemplation.

The two-judges bench passed the order, while hearing a writ petition filed by a former police guard/constable against his compulsory retirement from service in 2007, on being caught sleeping under influence of alcohol during duty at the bungalow of a protectee in Gwalior district.

The Court ruled that the decision to compulsorily retire the policeman was not disproportionate to the charge levelled against him and thus, rejected his appeal.

“The petitioner was the member of guard duty at the residence of a Protectee, therefore, he was required to be more vigilant for the purpose he was deputed and this intoxication may breed indiscipline and may cause accident/mishap at the hands of guard himself, who is meant to protect the person for whose security he is deputed as guard. Apart from the present departmental proceedings, earlier also the petitioner was punished for remaining absent on the duty. Thus, the conduct of petitioner also assumes importance as he appears to be habitual of dereliction of duty,” the HC stated in its order.