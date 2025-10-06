Raebareli lynching: Congress demands UP CM's resignation, SIT probe

NEW DELHI: In the wake of alleged lynching of a Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, the Congress on Monday said the incident shows that law and order in the state has "completely collapsed" and demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation as well as an SIT probe into it.

The party also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the victim's family and that one member of the victim's family be given a government job.

Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for alleged lynching of Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief.

Police said Hariom, reportedly mentally unstable, was walking to his in-laws' house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft.

He was beaten with belts and sticks and died soon after.

Congress' SC Department chief Rajendra Pal Gautam alleged that over the past 10 years, Dalit oppression has increased rapidly in Uttar Pradesh with Dalits being murdered, incidents of social exclusion and institutional discrimination against them.

"In the country, five BJP-ruled states are at the top in cases of Dalit oppression. Seventy five per cent of Dalit oppression incidents have occurred in these five states. Alone in Uttar Pradesh, this figure is 26.2%," he said at a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters along with party MP Imran Masood.