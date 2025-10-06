Raipur Diary | Centre rules out ‘peace talks’ with Maoists

In the absence of clarity in the demands put forth by Maoists to facilitate peace talks with temporary ceasefire, the Centre has ruled out possibility of any ‘peace talk’ for the time being. According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, “nothing remains to talk about” (with Maoists) when the Centre and state government are seen committed to ensuring development and peace in the disturbed areas. So far, the banned outfit has released six letters, laying down conditional peace talk proposals. The ongoing decisive offensive against the Red ultras indicates there are no strong reasons to hold conditional dialogues with CPI (Maoist).

1st National Highway tunnel in the state

Chhattisgarh gets its first National Highway—2.79 km long completed in just 12 months by National Highways Authority of India. The tunnel is a part of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic corridor. The twin-tube tunnel will substantially reduce the travel time between Raipur and Visakhapatnam. The accomplishment is expected to augment the regional trade and industry, opening up new scope for tourism and socio-economic integration. Vishnu Deo Sai government citing the tunnel as a historic step is optimistic that it will build a prosperous and empowered Chhattisgarh.